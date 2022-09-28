Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Lake effect rain, cooler temperatures

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Below-average temperatures continue. 

Lake effect rain starts the day with temperatures in the upper 50s. The cold air running across the warm lake could trigger some waterspouts over the lake.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the low 60s. 

By the weekend, temperatures climb to the upper 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies. 

