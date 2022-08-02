Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot and humid Wednesday, with chance of storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storm chances increase Wednesday afternoon as a front approaches the area.

Ahead of the front, expect a hot, windy and humid day with highs in the low 90s. The extra humidity will make it feel like it's in the low 100s with the heat index.

A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford counties in Illinois; and Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Benton counties in Indiana. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index could reach as high as 108°.

Scattered storms increase through the mid and late afternoon on Wednesday.

A few storms could be severe, producing damaging winds. Heavy rainfall could also trigger some minor flooding issues. Shower chances will linger through the late evening.

An isolated shower is possible on Thursday, but mainly for areas south of I-80. It'll be cooler on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and breezy. Low 77°

WEDNESDAY: Hot, windy and humid. A 60% chance of storms in the afternoon. High 93°, with a heat index of 100°+

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. High 80°