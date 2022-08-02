Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot and humid Wednesday, with chance of storms

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers return tomorrow
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers return tomorrow 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storm chances increase Wednesday afternoon as a front approaches the area. 

4pm-wed.png
CBS

Ahead of the front, expect a hot, windy and humid day with highs in the low 90s. The extra humidity will make it feel like it's in the low 100s with the heat index.

highs-tomorrow-adi-3.png
CBS

A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford counties in Illinois; and Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Benton counties in Indiana. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index could reach as high as 108°.

feels-like-wednesday.png
CBS

Scattered storms increase through the mid and late afternoon on Wednesday. 

3-day-large-2.png
CBS

A few storms could be severe, producing damaging winds. Heavy rainfall could also trigger some minor flooding issues. Shower chances will linger through the late evening.

severe-risk-wednesday.png
CBS

An isolated shower is possible on Thursday, but mainly for areas south of I-80. It'll be cooler on Thursday with highs around 80 degrees.

rainfall.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and breezy. Low 77°

WEDNESDAY: Hot, windy and humid. A 60% chance of storms in the afternoon. High 93°, with a heat index of 100°+

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. High 80°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 2:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.