Chicago First Alert Weather: High waves this weekend thanks to remnants of Tropical Storm Ian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now that the center of Tropical Storm Ian is over water, the forecast calls for strengthening before it makes land again.

Ian is expected to become a category 1 hurricane before making landfall tomorrow somewhere between Savannah, Georgia, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Once Ian loses tropical characteristics and low-pressure forms over the eastern seaboard, winds will increase this weekend in Chicago.

Canadian high pressure will be close enough to the low, creating a pressure gradient, meaning we will get a gusty, northeast flow all weekend. This will generate high wave action both Saturday & Sunday.

Skies will be clear as that Canadian air mass keeps us cool and quiet.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST INLAND. POCKETS OF FOG. LOW 46.

FRIDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 68.

SATURDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. HIGH 69.

SUNDAY: WINDY & SUNNY. HIGH 68.