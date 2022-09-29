Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: High waves this weekend thanks to remnants of Tropical Storm Ian

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now that the center of Tropical Storm Ian is over water, the forecast calls for strengthening before it makes land again.

cbsn-2022.png
CBS

Ian is expected to become a category 1 hurricane before making landfall tomorrow somewhere between Savannah, Georgia, and Wilmington, North Carolina. 

temp.png
CBS

Once Ian loses tropical characteristics and low-pressure forms over the eastern seaboard, winds will increase this weekend in Chicago. 

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

Canadian high pressure will be close enough to the low, creating a pressure gradient, meaning we will get a gusty, northeast flow all weekend. This will generate high wave action both Saturday & Sunday. 

Skies will be clear as that Canadian air mass keeps us cool and quiet.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-4.png
CBS

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST INLAND. POCKETS OF FOG. LOW 46.

FRIDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 68.

SATURDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. HIGH 69.

SUNDAY: WINDY & SUNNY. HIGH 68.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.