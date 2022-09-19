Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: High temperatures expected Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer is leaving soon
Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer is leaving soon 02:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few passing clouds tonight with a slight chance for a shower overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s in Chicago, but mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

After a spotty shower in the morning, Tuesday will be breezy, hot and mostly sunny. Highs will be near 90 degrees.  

Not as hot Wednesday with a chance for a few showers. Highs near 90 degrees.

Turning much cooler on Thursday for the first day of Fall, highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Mid 60s for Friday, then 70s this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a slight chance for rain overnight. Low 62°

TUESDAY: A slight chance for a shower in the morning, then mostly sunny, breezy and hot in the afternoon. High 89°

WENESDAY: A few showers. High 79°

