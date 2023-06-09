Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Have an umbrella handy

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny Saturday, wet Sunday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny Saturday, wet Sunday 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the moment, high pressure is locked over northern Illinois keeping dry air in place.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Saturday will feature an increase of high clouds ahead of the cold front, but we spend the whole day on the warm side of the system. 

A dominant southwesterly wind flow will push 80-degree readings all the way to the lakefront.

Showers fight the dry air mass Saturday evening. Eventually, through the night rain makes it to the surface. The cold front will cross our area with showers likely Sunday and a 20-degree drop in temperatures.

A stiff northeast wind will build high wave action and rip current risk.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 61.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & WARM. HIGH 85. 

SUNDAY: COOL, BREEZY & WET. HIGH 65.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 3:33 PM

