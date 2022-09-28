Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Frost advisory for western counties

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool trend continues
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool trend continues 02:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frost advisory is in effect Wednesday night for McHenry, DeKalb, and LaSalle counties, where lows are expected to dip into the mid 30s.

frost.png
CBS

Mostly clear tonight with lows cold enough for frost in McHenry, DeKalb and La Salle County. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s in Chicago.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Mostly sunny and not as cool for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Sunny skies for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s this weekend into the first half of next workweek.

3-day-large.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low 44°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 65°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 67°

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.