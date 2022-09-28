Chicago First Alert Weather: Frost advisory for western counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frost advisory is in effect Wednesday night for McHenry, DeKalb, and LaSalle counties, where lows are expected to dip into the mid 30s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows cold enough for frost in McHenry, DeKalb and La Salle County. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s in Chicago.

Mostly sunny and not as cool for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Sunny skies for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s this weekend into the first half of next workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low 44°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 65°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 67°

