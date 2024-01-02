Chicago First Alert Weather: Freezing rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of drizzle will be possible tonight, and it will be cold enough for a chance of freezing drizzle.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

The area will have mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with a front moving through the area during the early afternoon.

The front will allow for a chance of flurries. Wednesday evening, there's a good chance for lake effect snow in Porter and La Porte counties in Northwest Indiana.

Small accumulations will be possible there. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-30s, then mid-20s at night.

They are clearing skies for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s.

There's a chance for snow showers on Saturday, but mainly for areas south of I-80. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 this weekend into Monday.

There is the potential for a strong storm system next week, allowing for a rain-to-snow mix on Jan. 9. Over the next few days, there is more to come about this winter weather threat.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for drizzle or freezing drizzle. Low 28.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered flurries and mostly cloudy. High 35.

THURSDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 34.

