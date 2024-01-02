Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Freezing rain

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and cold
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear and cold 02:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of drizzle will be possible tonight, and it will be cold enough for a chance of freezing drizzle.

4-panel-daypart-this-evening-4.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

lows-tonight-adi-9.png
CBS

The area will have mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with a front moving through the area during the early afternoon. 

3-panel-daypart-tomorrow-3.png
CBS

The front will allow for a chance of flurries. Wednesday evening, there's a good chance for lake effect snow in Porter and La Porte counties in Northwest Indiana.

Small accumulations will be possible there. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-30s, then mid-20s at night.

highs-tomorrow-adi-9.png
CBS

They are clearing skies for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s.

There's a chance for snow showers on Saturday, but mainly for areas south of I-80. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 this weekend into Monday.

There is the potential for a strong storm system next week, allowing for a rain-to-snow mix on Jan. 9. Over the next few days, there is more to come about this winter weather threat.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for drizzle or freezing drizzle. Low 28.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered flurries and mostly cloudy. High 35.

THURSDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 34.

7-day-forecast-pm-13.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 3:29 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.