Chicago First Alert Weather: Extreme heat could bring severe storms

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday evening will be cooler than normal since a cold front moved through and opened cool winds off the lake. That front will lift northward Monday as a warm front and open the door for extreme heat. 

Severe storms are expected to form over Nebraska and South Dakota overnight. They will hold together and move east/southeast across the upper Midwest Monday. The track remains uncertain for the Chicago area Monday afternoon. Some models keep the storm threat in Wisconsin, while others target northern Illinois. 

Chicago will have hot air increasing from the south during the day Monday. The question remains: How far north will the heat move?

A Heat Advisory is in place for areas south of I-80 starting at noon Monday through Wednesday, and there will be a Heat Advisory for all areas starting noon Tuesday through Wednesday.

Forecast: 
SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 59.
MONDAY: POSSIBLE AFTERNOON STORM THREAT. HIGH 79 NEAR WISCONSIN... HIGH 89 INLAND. 
TUESDAY: EXTREME HEAT. HIGH 97. HEAT INDEX TRIPLE DIGITS.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 7:32 PM

