Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry Now, Storms Later

Chicago First Alert Weather: Shower, storm chances later in the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finishing the long holiday weekend with wet weather including a thunderstorm threat. There's a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the late day but a bulk of the activity arrives after dark.

Partly cloudy, hot, and humid in the lower 90s. The chance for rain and storms continues into the night with lows in the 70s.

Once the rain clears tomorrow morning, it'll get hot and humid with heat index values in the middle 90s. More waves of rain expected through week's end.

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. CHANCE OF A FEW LATE AFTERNOON STORMS High: 90

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Low: 74

TOMORROW: BREEZY AND HUMID. SCATTERED STORMS LATE High: 91

