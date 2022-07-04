Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry Now, Storms Later

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Shower, storm chances later in the day
Chicago First Alert Weather: Shower, storm chances later in the day 03:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finishing the long holiday weekend with wet weather including a thunderstorm threat. There's a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the late day but a bulk of the activity arrives after dark. 

highs-today-adi-1.png
CBS News
daypart-3-panel-morning-am.png
CBS News

Partly cloudy, hot, and humid in the lower 90s.  The chance for rain and storms continues into the night with lows in the 70s. 

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds.png
CBS News

Once the rain clears tomorrow morning, it'll get hot and humid with heat index values in the middle 90s. More waves of rain expected through week's end. 

bar-graph-precipitation-chances-am-1.png
CBS News

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. CHANCE OF A FEW LATE AFTERNOON STORMS High: 90

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Low: 74

TOMORROW: BREEZY AND HUMID. SCATTERED STORMS LATE High: 91

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-2.png
CBS News
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 6:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.