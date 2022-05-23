Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry and quiet

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 60s
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 60s 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, conditions stay dry and quiet tonight through Tuesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, next rain maker arrives midweek. 

It'll be windy and wet on Wednesday with isolated thunderstorm chances. Leftover showers for Thursday. Heating up for the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 48.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65. Lake breeze. 

WEDNESDAY: Windy and wet. High 74.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 2:13 PM

