Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry and quiet

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 60s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With high pressure in control, conditions stay dry and quiet tonight through Tuesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, next rain maker arrives midweek.

It'll be windy and wet on Wednesday with isolated thunderstorm chances. Leftover showers for Thursday. Heating up for the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 48.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65. Lake breeze.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and wet. High 74.

