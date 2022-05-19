Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect; temperatures in the 80s
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a warm day.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Low visibility is expected across most of the Chicago area.
Thursday's temperatures will be in the 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
The warmth continues Friday as thunderstorms develop late in the day.
The rest of the weekend will be dry with a few sprinkles Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.