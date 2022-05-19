Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect; temperatures in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a warm day.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Low visibility is expected across most of the Chicago area.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The warmth continues Friday as thunderstorms develop late in the day.

The rest of the weekend will be dry with a few sprinkles Sunday.