Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect; temperatures in the 80s

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a warm day. 

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Low visibility is expected across most of the Chicago area. 

Thursday's temperatures will be in the 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. 

The warmth continues Friday as thunderstorms develop late in the day. 

The rest of the weekend will be dry with a few sprinkles Sunday. 

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

