Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps to start the workweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry winds following yesterday's cold front will keep skies clear tonight. Plenty of sun to start the week.

Temperatures Monday will hold in the 70s in most places with a cool flow off the lake developing in the afternoon. Normal high is 83 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 59.

MONDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 78. COOLER LAKESIDE

TUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 84.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

