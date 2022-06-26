Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps to start the workweek
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry winds following yesterday's cold front will keep skies clear tonight. Plenty of sun to start the week.
Temperatures Monday will hold in the 70s in most places with a cool flow off the lake developing in the afternoon. Normal high is 83 degrees.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 59.
MONDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 78. COOLER LAKESIDE
TUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 84.
