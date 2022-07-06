Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures, but humidity still lingers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While temperatures will be more moderate today, the humidity will continue.
Highs will reach the 70s near the lake with 80s elsewhere.
It will be a mostly rain-free today although a few showers will be possible off to the south.
The chance for rain stays through early Friday before clearing for sunshine.
The weekend will be in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
