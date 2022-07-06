Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures, but humidity still lingers

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While temperatures will be more moderate today, the humidity will continue. 

Highs will reach the 70s near the lake with 80s elsewhere.

It will be a mostly rain-free today although a few showers will be possible off to the south. 

The chance for rain stays through early Friday before clearing for sunshine. 

The weekend will be in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 6:01 AM

