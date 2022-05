CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be cool for a few more days, then warming slowly with showers returning.

On Sunday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 46.

On Monday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 64.

Showers return on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s by midweek and into the 80s by the weekend.

