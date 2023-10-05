Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and dry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first cold front has moved through, as showers continue to move away from our area.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be dry and cool overnight with some sun to start on Friday.

As the second front moves in midday Friday, clouds increase and showers develop into the afternoon. And a gusty, cool northwest wind flow ushers in the next air mass.

This will hold temperatures in the 50s for the weekend. The normal high is 64 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 52.

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS. HIGH 61.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. HIGH 57.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & COOL. HIGH 58.

