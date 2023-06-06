Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool change

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler by the lake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A front is pushing in some cooler air now and will allow for a chance for isolated showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and it'll be mostly cloudy at night with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will start with some clouds but expect sunny skies for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. Temperatures near the lake will be in the upper 60s.

Sunny skies for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Near 80 on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

A front will move through the area this weekend, creating widely scattered showers for Saturday and scattered showers for Sunday.

The best chance for rain will be Saturday evening through Sunday midday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s, then low 70s for Sunday behind the front.

THIS AFTERNOON: Isolated showers and spotty storms. High 77°

TONIGHT: An evening shower, then mostly cloudy and cooler overnight. Low 59°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 74°, upper 60s near the lake.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High 75°