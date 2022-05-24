Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be partly cloudy Monday evening with lows in the mid to upper 40s. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, expect it to be partly cloudy and cool for Tuesday with highs ranging from low 60s near the lake, to low 70s along and south of I-80.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday, with widespread showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. A few storms could be strong. A gusty south wind will boost highs into the low 70s. Rainfall amounts over the next 5 days could reach one inch. 

Showers continue for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Isolated showers for Friday, then drying out for the holiday weekend. Upper 70s for Saturday, mid 80s for Sunday and upper 80s for Memorial Day Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 48°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65° 

WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Gusty southerly winds and warmer. High 74°

