Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front sweeps in

First Alert Weather: Clouds move out, sunshine moves in

First Alert Weather: Clouds move out, sunshine moves in

First Alert Weather: Clouds move out, sunshine moves in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lake-enhanced cold front tomorrow will cross our area by early Wednesday afternoon.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, isolated showers may accompany the frontal passage.

CBS

The front will open the door for a gusty, cool wind from the north/northeast creating falling temperatures for the rest of the day.

CBS

Warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.

CBS





TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 62.

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 78. GUSTY COOL WINDS WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.

FRIDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 75.

CBS