Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front sweeps in

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lake-enhanced cold front tomorrow will cross our area by early Wednesday afternoon.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, isolated showers may accompany the frontal passage. 

The front will open the door for a gusty, cool wind from the north/northeast creating falling temperatures for the rest of the day. 

Warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 62.

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 78. GUSTY COOL WINDS WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.

FRIDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 75.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 3:14 PM

