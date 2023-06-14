Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front sweeps in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lake-enhanced cold front tomorrow will cross our area by early Wednesday afternoon.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, isolated showers may accompany the frontal passage.
The front will open the door for a gusty, cool wind from the north/northeast creating falling temperatures for the rest of the day.
Warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 62.
THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 78. GUSTY COOL WINDS WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.
FRIDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 75.
