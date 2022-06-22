Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming in overnight

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat index values soared into the triple digits Wednesday.

A cold front is headed our way Wednesday night. Severe thunderstorms have formed ahead of the front over Wisconsin and Iowa.

Scattered storms were expected along I-39 between until 9:30 p.m. They were expected to be in a weakening phase if any hold together through 10 p.m. into the Chicago metro area.

Any storms that hold together could produce gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

The low for Tuesday night is 74.

A cold front crosses our area around midnight. This will open the door for a less-humid air mass to move into our area.

Dry northwesterly winds on Wednesday will usher in the dry air. Also, a lake breeze will keep shore front temperatures much cooler as compared to Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the high is 87. For Thursday, the high is 88 with sunny and warm conditions.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 9:04 PM

