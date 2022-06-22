Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming in overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat index values soared into the triple digits Wednesday.

A cold front is headed our way Wednesday night. Severe thunderstorms have formed ahead of the front over Wisconsin and Iowa.

Scattered storms were expected along I-39 between until 9:30 p.m. They were expected to be in a weakening phase if any hold together through 10 p.m. into the Chicago metro area.

Any storms that hold together could produce gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

The low for Tuesday night is 74.

A cold front crosses our area around midnight. This will open the door for a less-humid air mass to move into our area.

Dry northwesterly winds on Wednesday will usher in the dry air. Also, a lake breeze will keep shore front temperatures much cooler as compared to Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the high is 87. For Thursday, the high is 88 with sunny and warm conditions.

