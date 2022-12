Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy week with mild temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cloudy week is ahead.

Monday's temperatures will be low to mid 40s with temperatures dropping to the 30s at night.

Rain chances return Tuesday night.

Temperatures stay in the 40s all week. Thursday brings a chance of rain that carries into Friday morning.