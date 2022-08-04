Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, then sunny

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A few early evening showers are possible, but rain chances end after sunset. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible for areas near the lake.

Morning clouds to start Friday, then sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will range from low 80s near the lake to upper 80s inland.

More heat and humidity for Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Storm chances increase late Sunday and linger through the day on Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Low 68°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. High 85°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 91°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 2:54 PM

