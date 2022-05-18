Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies in the evening, lows in the 50s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies tonight, but low clouds and fog will be likely along lakeside locations through Thursday morning. Lows in the low to mid-50s.
After some morning fog, Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and much warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, with some upper 80s possible to the south.
Storm chances for Friday as a front moves into The area. Ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid-80s. Storm chances increase in the late afternoon through the evening hours. Storms could be strong or severe, producing gusty winds and hail.
Damp and cool on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and showers. Dry and cool on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog, especially near the lake. Low 54°
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and much warmer. High 83°
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, then a chance for showers and storms late in the day. Storms that do develop could be strong or severe. High: 85°
