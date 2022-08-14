Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds give way to sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will slowly give way to sunshine this week in the Chicago area with temperatures moving slowly back into the 80s.
Skies will be slowly clearing with a low temperature of 65 Saturday night.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 78 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies become mostly sunny by th end of the week. Temperatures will subtly climb into the 80s.
