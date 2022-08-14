Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds give way to sunshine

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will slowly give way to sunshine this week in the Chicago area with temperatures moving slowly back into the 80s. 

Skies will be slowly clearing with a low temperature of 65 Saturday night. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies become mostly sunny by th end of the week. Temperatures will subtly climb into the 80s. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

