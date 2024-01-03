Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds and flurries

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few flurries this evening, then clearing skies overnight as lows will be in the mid-20s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, more sunshine is set for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A system will pass through the area on Saturday, allowing for scattered snow showers. Some small snow accumulations will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few lingering flurries will be possible on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s.

Monday will be a breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A rain and snow mix will increase Monday night as a stronger storm system moves closer to the area. 

Snow is likely for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Accumulating snow is likely, so travel impacts will be possible. Stay tuned for additional details on this potential winter storm for early next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for flurries this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 26.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Light winds. High 35.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 37.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 4:22 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

