Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds and flurries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few flurries this evening, then clearing skies overnight as lows will be in the mid-20s.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, more sunshine is set for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

CBS

CBS

A system will pass through the area on Saturday, allowing for scattered snow showers. Some small snow accumulations will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few lingering flurries will be possible on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s.

Monday will be a breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A rain and snow mix will increase Monday night as a stronger storm system moves closer to the area.

CBS

Snow is likely for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Accumulating snow is likely, so travel impacts will be possible. Stay tuned for additional details on this potential winter storm for early next week.

CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for flurries this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 26.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Light winds. High 35.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 37.