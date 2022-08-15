Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds expected later, but still dry

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite clear and quiet conditions for much of this week, Monday could see a lot of cloud cover late.

A weak disturbance over Iowa will be keeping us in the clouds.

Showers from this system will move southeast into central and southern Illinois this evening.

Conditions will be dry & quiet much of the week, with unsettled weather arriving for the weekend.

Forecast

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 65.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 82.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 79.

