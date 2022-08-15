Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds expected later, but still dry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite clear and quiet conditions for much of this week, Monday could see a lot of cloud cover late.
A weak disturbance over Iowa will be keeping us in the clouds.
Showers from this system will move southeast into central and southern Illinois this evening.
Conditions will be dry & quiet much of the week, with unsettled weather arriving for the weekend.
Forecast
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 65.
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 82.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 79.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.