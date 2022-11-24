Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloud cover increases

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Mainly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving with a slight chance for light rain. Highs will be cooler in the low 50s.

Friday will feature morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Highs will be colder in the upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy, but mainly dry for Saturday. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Rain chances increase Saturday night and stay with us through Sunday. Colder on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

Additional rain chances are in the forecast for the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 37°

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. High 53°

FRIDAY: Clearing skies and cooler. High 48°

