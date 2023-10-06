Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's sweater weather
Chicago First Alert Weather: It's sweater weather 01:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers may linger into the early evening, otherwise expect a chilly and breezy evening with temperatures in the 50s. 

4-panel-daypart-this-evening.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be in the low 50s for Friday Night Football under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

2-day-weekend-full.png
CBS

Clouds will slowly clear overnight with lows in the low 40s. Lows in the upper 30s are possible in the far western suburbs.

Partly cloudy and breezy for Saturday with highs in the mid-50s.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS
marathon-forecast.png
CBS

REST OF TODAY: Afternoon showers are likely. An isolated storm is possible through 7 p.m. High 61°

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and chilly. Low 44°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 57°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A sprinkle is possible in the afternoon. High 56°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 1:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

