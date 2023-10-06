Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's sweater weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers may linger into the early evening, otherwise expect a chilly and breezy evening with temperatures in the 50s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be in the low 50s for Friday Night Football under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds will slowly clear overnight with lows in the low 40s. Lows in the upper 30s are possible in the far western suburbs.

Partly cloudy and breezy for Saturday with highs in the mid-50s.

REST OF TODAY: Afternoon showers are likely. An isolated storm is possible through 7 p.m. High 61°

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and chilly. Low 44°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 57°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A sprinkle is possible in the afternoon. High 56°

