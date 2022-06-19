Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly Saturday night, but warmup on the way

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will be chilly Saturday night in the Chicago area, but then the warmup begins anew! 

Saturday night will be clear with a low of 55 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 83 degrees. 

The 90s will return with plenty of sunshine early next week. The humidity will hold off until midweek. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 8:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

