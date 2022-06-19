Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly Saturday night, but warmup on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will be chilly Saturday night in the Chicago area, but then the warmup begins anew!
Saturday night will be clear with a low of 55 degrees.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 83 degrees.
The 90s will return with plenty of sunshine early next week. The humidity will hold off until midweek.
