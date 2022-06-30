Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers and storms

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers on the way 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies Thursday evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be warm in the low 70s.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a front will move into the area on Friday, allowing for a chance of showers and storms. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

A few heavy downpours and storms with gusty winds will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. Shower chances end Friday night.

fri-rain.png
CBS

Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. A slight chance for rain on Sunday.

fri-rain.png
CBS

Shower and storm chances will increase for 4th of July Monday. Best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances linger for much of next workweek.

3-day-weekend-forecast-left.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and warm. Low 73°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. High 83°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85°

7-day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 6:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.