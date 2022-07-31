Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of rain, scattered storms

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a chance of rain with a few scattered storms by early morning for the Chicago area, but then skies will be clear and breezy. 

Sunday night brings the chance of storms by daybreak and a low temperature of 68 degrees. 

Monday morning will see storms early and then breezy conditions and clearing skies. High temperatures will reach 86 degrees. 

Skies will be sunny for most of the week with summerlike temperatures. There is another chance of rain and storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 4:38 PM

