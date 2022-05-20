Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy overnight, lows in the 60s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Other than an isolated chance for a shower, we'll be just warm and breezy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Isolated showers, or a storm, are possible during the day on Friday, but the best chance for showers and storms arrives in the evening as a cold front moves slowly through the area. A few storms could be strong, producing small hail and gusty winds. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wet and much cooler for Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Showers and isolated storms will be likely all day Saturday, but we'll dry out on Sunday. Upper 50s and mostly cloudy for Sunday afternoon.

Cool-weather pattern continues for the first half of next week, with shower chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. Low 69°

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm. A chance for showers and storms, especially in the evening. High 86°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and damp. Showers likely. High 63°