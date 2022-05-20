Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy overnight, lows in the 60s

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance
Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance 02:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Other than an isolated chance for a shower, we'll be just warm and breezy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

highs-tomorrow-adi-7.png
CBS 2
fri-night-storms.png
CBS 2

Isolated showers, or a storm, are possible during the day on Friday, but the best chance for showers and storms arrives in the evening as a cold front moves slowly through the area. A few storms could be strong, producing small hail and gusty winds. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

fri-night-storms.png
CBS 2

Wet and much cooler for Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Showers and isolated storms will be likely all day Saturday, but we'll dry out on Sunday. Upper 50s and mostly cloudy for Sunday afternoon.

wet-saturday.png
CBS 2
fri-and-weekend.png
CBS 2

Cool-weather pattern continues for the first half of next week, with shower chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day-8.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. Low 69°

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm. A chance for showers and storms, especially in the evening. High 86°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and damp. Showers likely. High 63°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 7:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.