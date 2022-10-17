Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: blustery and cold start to the week

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday will be a blustery day as wind chills hold in the 20s for most of the day. 

There will be some sunshine during the day as highs struggle to reach 40°. 

Brief snow showers mixed with rain are possible in the afternoon, before wrapping up by the evening. 

Blustery and cold tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. 

Cold weather holds through mid-week. Temperatures will eventually get back to the 70s by the weekend. 

TODAY: CLOUDY AND BLUSTERY. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE High: 40

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY LOW: 32

TOMORROW: BRISK AND STILL COLD: 44

