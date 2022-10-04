Chicago First Alert Weather: Beautiful evening ahead with mild temps tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beautiful evening is ahead with a mostly clear sky and light southeast winds. Temperatures will be in the 60s through midevening, then fall into the 50s by late evening. Overnight lows will range from near 50 degrees in Chicago, to low 40s in the western suburbs.

Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday morning, then turning mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Despite the increasing cloud cover, Wednesday will feature milder temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A strong cold front arrives on Thursday, allowing for a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. The front moves in around midday, so highs will occur in the late morning and early afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. Behind the front temperatures will fall and gusty northwest winds will increase.

Friday will be much cooler with highs in the low 50s. A few lake effect showers are possible, but mainly for areas south and east of Chicago. Chilly Friday night with lows in the 30s, including a light freeze for several locations outside of the city.

Cool in the upper 50s on Saturday, then back in the low 60s for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 49°

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer. High 74°

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Turning windy and cooler in the afternoon. High 69°

