Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cold night brings frost advisory, freeze warning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Frost Advisory is in effect for Central Cook County and La Salle County from midnight to 8am Wednesday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the remainder of the area from midnight to 8am Wednesday.

CBS

Mostly clear this evening, then turning partly cloudy overnight. Lows will range from upper 20s in the western suburbs to mid 30s in Chicago.

CBS

Cloudy and chilly for Wednesday with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s across the city. Highs will be in the 50s in the western suburbs. Patchy areas of light rain and snow flurries will be possible for Wednesday evening.

CBS

Chilly & damp for Thursday with scattered showers and highs in the upper 40s.

CBS

For Friday, mostly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees, but in the low 50s along the lake.

CBS

Low 60s for Saturday with showers likely. A lingering shower for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Low 60s continue early next workweek with scattered showers Monday and isolated showers Tuesday.

CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low 35°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder. A chance for light rain and flurries late in the day. High 44°, but colder near the lake.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain. High 49°