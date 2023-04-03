Chicago First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers, storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Warmer weather is expected through the middle of the week. Severe weather is approaching.

Monday's temperatures will be in the high 50s with showers developing in the afternoon. Rain chances increase Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Storms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening with hail, wind and tornado risks possible. There could be destructive winds gusting near 75 miles per hour could lead to power outages and storm damage.

CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to monitor severe weather as it develops.

Sunshine returns Thursday.