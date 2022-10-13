Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A chilly trend is ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler Thursday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler Thursday 02:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold front is crossing northern Illinois this evening.

Clouds may increase during the day tomorrow as a few instability showers develop. Dry but chilly for the Bears game. 

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS
thur.png
CBS
event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds.png
CBS

Showers move in Friday night but depart early morning Saturday. Below average temps next seven days.  

fri.png
CBS

TONIGHT: SHOWERS END. LOW 44.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & COOLER. FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 54.

FRIDAY: AM FROST THEN MIXED SKIES. HIGH 58. SHOWERS AFTER DARK.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 8:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.