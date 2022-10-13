Chicago First Alert Weather: A chilly trend is ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold front is crossing northern Illinois this evening.
Clouds may increase during the day tomorrow as a few instability showers develop. Dry but chilly for the Bears game.
Showers move in Friday night but depart early morning Saturday. Below average temps next seven days.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS END. LOW 44.
THURSDAY: BREEZY & COOLER. FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 54.
FRIDAY: AM FROST THEN MIXED SKIES. HIGH 58. SHOWERS AFTER DARK.
