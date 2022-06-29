Chicago First Alert Weather: 90 degree temps return Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies tonight with temperatures in the 70s and 80s this evening, then upper 60s and low 70s overnight.

Clear skies and warm tonight, then breezy and hotter Thursday with highs in the 90s. Scattered storm chance for Friday, then a rain chance for Monday-July 4th. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/C4UXdoliih — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) June 29, 2022

Lots of sunshine on Thursday. A strong southwest wind will boost highs into the 90s areawide.

A front will move into the area on Friday allowing for a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be cooler in the low 80s.

Highs in the 80s and mainly dry for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible for Monday, July 4th.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 69°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hotter. High 93°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. High 83°

