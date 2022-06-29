Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: 90 degree temps return Thursday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies tonight with temperatures in the 70s and 80s this evening, then upper 60s and low 70s overnight.

Lots of sunshine on Thursday. A strong southwest wind will boost highs into the 90s areawide.

A front will move into the area on Friday allowing for a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be cooler in the low 80s.

Highs in the 80s and mainly dry for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible for Monday, July 4th.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 69°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hotter. High 93°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. High 83°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 6:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

