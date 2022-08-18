Chicago First Alert Weather: 2 more dry days

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gearing up for two more dry and seasonable days.

Mainly sunny as highs reach the 80s both today and tomorrow. The weekend brings waves of rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening time frame. Saturday high in the 80s, Sunday in the 70s.

Showers linger into Monday before wrapping up.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM High: 83

TONIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR, MILD LOW: 65

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMER HIGH: 86

