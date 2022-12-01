Chicago First Alert Weather: A cold front on Friday night

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little bit of everything

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southerly winds ahead of our next front will pull slightly milder air our way for Friday.

Although it will be a cloudy and windy day with a spotty sprinkle possible in the afternoon. Showers arrive at night as the cold front passes.

Arctic high pressure settles in this weekend clearing the skies. Chilly air locks in place.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 30.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. HIGH 52. SHOWERS AFTER DARK.

SATURDAY: SUNNY & COLD. HIGH 33.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 40.

