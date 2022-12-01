Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A cold front on Friday night

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little bit of everything
Chicago First Alert Weather: A little bit of everything 01:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southerly winds ahead of our next front will pull slightly milder air our way for Friday. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Although it will be a cloudy and windy day with a spotty sprinkle possible in the afternoon. Showers arrive at night as the cold front passes.

futurecast-with-weather-4km-adi.png
CBS

Arctic high pressure settles in this weekend clearing the skies. Chilly air locks in place.

bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 30.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. HIGH 52. SHOWERS AFTER DARK. 

SATURDAY: SUNNY & COLD. HIGH 33.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 40.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 2:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.