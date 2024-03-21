Watch CBS News
Chicago firefighters battle large industrial building fire for overnight on South Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago firefighters battled a large fire at an industrial building in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 3-alarm fire started around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, at 1400 West 42nd Place, and burned for hours until firefighters put it out just before 3:30 a.m.

Chicago fire officials said a large number of pallets were burning in the loading dock area. The building also contained furniture.

They said much of the fire impacted the storage area.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on March 21, 2024 / 5:14 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

