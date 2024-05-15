Chicago firefighter Nicholas DeLeon has a new title: Red Cross Hero

CHICAGO (CBS) — When shots rang out in a south suburban Mariano's last year, one customer ran towards the gunfire.

And now, that chicago firefighter, Nicholas DeLeon, is being recognized as a new Red Cross hero.

It's instinctive for firefighters to run into danger.

"You get used to helping people. So when someone needs help, you just jump in and help them."

This is why it was no surprise to firefighter Ryan McDonald that his colleague, Nicholas DeLeon, jumped in to try to save a woman after she was shot inside a Mariano's in Evergreen Park last July.

"That's just who he is," McDonald said.

"It's just not me to stand there and leave. If someone is in danger or needs help, I'm going to go in there and do my job," DeLeon said.

DeLeon said last July 13, it was his turn to cook at the fire station. So he went to Mariano's to get groceries. He was at the register when he heard...

"Five or six gunshots, and immediately, I knew what that was. Shortly after that, people were running from the back and were screaming there was an active shooter," DeLeon said.

He called 911 to tell them he was on duty and would stay inside.

DeLeon went to the back and made eye contact with the suspect, who then took off. He tried to save 21-year-old Jailene Flores, but she died at the scene.

"I think about. I wish I could have done more. I was thinking, if I was in the back of the store, maybe I could have done something different," DeLeon said.

DeLeon said he's been a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department for five and half years here at Engine 122 in Chatham.

He said because of his military background, he instinctively jumped in to help.

"Instead of like freaking out and having this panic, the best thing to do is not panic," DeLeon said.

DeLeon, joined by his 4-year-old daughter, was awarded the firefighter hero award at the American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast.

"I think any real fireman, cop, or service member will tell you we don't do it for the awards," DeLeon said.