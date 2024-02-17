Chicago firefighter hospitalized after battling fire at Roseland home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter is hospitalized after battling a fire in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. as a two-alarm fire. The second floor of the two-story home near 107th Street and South Indiana Avenue was left full of debris after the roof collapsed.

When fire officials arrived, flames were ripping through the roof. Firefighters then began breaking windows on the second floor to provide ventilation. Then there was heavy smoke pouring from the second floor before the roof collapsed.

The firefighter who was injured was taken to the hospital in good condition and is expected to be OK.

It is unclear how that firefighter was injured and if it was a result of the roof collapse.

It is also unclear how many people were displaced, but the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on scene providing assistance.

Neighbors next door packed some of their belongings and left due to water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.