'I Want Trophies': Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri Looks Forward To Winning With His New Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than two weeks from their home opener, the Chicago Fire is introducing some international star power to the roster with the addition of Xherdan Shaqiri.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek has more on the Swiss winger, who said the league is getting better and better.

"I want trophies. I want to go to the playoffs."

Xherdan Shaqiri wants to be the guy who turns the Fire FC around.

"I'm really, really looking forward to work with this club to go forward, to bring the glory back to Chicago that maybe the last few years wasn't here."

And he's got chops to do it. He's fixture at the international level, playing for the Swiss national team in three straight World Cups and winning four major trophies in four seasons with Liverpool.

New Chicago Fire Head Coach Ezra Hendrickson calls Shaqiri a "special player," who's had an immediate impact.

"From the minute he came to training, you could see it raised the level of all the other players," Hendrickson said. "His first day of training we had a really, really, probably our best session of the entire preseason."

Special players still in their prime don't come cheap or easy though. While the details of his three-year deal haven't been announced, the Fire said this was the most expensive transfer signing in club history.

Georg Heitz, Sporting Director, Chicago Fire "My former president in Oslo once said if it's easy, the player is not good and so it was of course not easy but it was always correct," said Sporting Director Georg Heitz.

Shaqiri said he's been trying to shake some jet lag after arriving in Chicago Saturday, but will be ready to go for the Soldier Field home opener March 5.