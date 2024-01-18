Chicago Fire begin training camp, aim for first playoff appearance in 6 seasons

CHICAGO (CBS) – New Chicago Fire head coach Frank Klopas and the team aren't worried about the ice and snow as they started preseason training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The team will be there until early February, when they'll move to California for the second half of training camp.

For Klopas, training camp is a fresh start after the team narrowly missed the postseason last year.

"It's a new year, new beginning," he said. "Obviously a lot of excitement to finally be back together after a long time for us for 64 days."

He added, "I don't take this opportunity in any light way. I'm really honored to be in this position, and I will do whatever it takes to help this club become successful."

The Fire have missed the playoffs each of the last six seasons and have only made the postseason once since 2012.