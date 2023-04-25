Watch CBS News
Breaking ground on the Chicago Fire's new state-of-the-art practice facility

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire's new state-of-the-art practice facility unveiled
Chicago Fire's new state-of-the-art practice facility unveiled 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's an exciting day for soccer fans: A new training facility for the Chicago Fire soccer team is coming.

"We are here to break ground and elevate Chicago Fire even further," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Decked out in a Chicago Fire scarf, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the next steps for the facility in the Roosevelt Square neighborhood on the near West Side.

The team said it will be a state-of-the-art facility with multiple pitches and an insulated dome, for practice during the winter. The city hopes the new facility will bring in millions of dollars in revenue. Construction starts later this spring.

