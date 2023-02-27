Chicago Fire look to increase scoring output with new season kicking off

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire open the new MLS season on Saturday at Soldier Field when the team hosts New York City FC, but first, coach Ezra Hendrickson and the gang held their kickoff luncheon.

Hendrickson is looking for a bounce back in his second season as head coach after his team scored the second-fewest goals in the league last year.

Players are feeling confident after a preseason that saw a lot of scoring.

"Our goal going into the postseason was to get more goals on the other end and then continue to keep shutouts, which is something we did last season," said goalkeeper Chris Brady. "And I think looking at all the scores going back to all our preseason matches, I can confidently say we achieved that goal and that also leads into our confidence going into the home opener."

Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri added, "You have to go in every game with confidence and we had a lot of time to work on our strengths, on our weakness. I'm sure we're going to go into this game well prepared and try to start the season with a win. This is, I think, very important."

Kickoff for Saturday's match is set for 7:30 p.m.