Chicago Fire looking to bounce back under interim head coach Frank Klopas

CHICAGO (CBS) – After winning just twice in their first 10 matches, the Fire sent Ezra Hendrickson packing, and elevated Frank Klopas to interim head coach.

It's Klopas' third time running the team. CBS 2's Jori Parys had more on a Fire legend who has the team playing its best soccer of the year.

The Fire are 2-1-1 since Klopas took over. The latest match featured a thrilling 3-3 draw with Atlanta United to remain unbeaten at home.

"I think in every match that they played, you saw everyone. There's been a huge commitment, a big change in the mentality, the way they've approached the game and the attitude with what they put forth," Klopas said about his players. "They've left everything on the field."

Klopas also admitted he did as well, when he celebrated a late goal to tie the match against Atlanta last Saturday.

"I jumped a little too high," he said. "I have really bad knees. I've had too many injuries and I was telling our doctor you might have to get cortisone shot ready again."

While Klopas' passion for the game is something that's on display each and every match, it's something his players are feeding off of as well.



"There's a time of the season that it takes for things to turn around, and usually it's between eight, nine, 10 games, because it takes us a little bit to click on the field, off the field, fitness-wise and all that stuff," said forward Kei Kamara.

Defender Wyatt Omsberg added, "We're starting to gel. We're starting to put all the pieces together and just showing the fight, showing the effort, showing the enthusiasm. I think that's what's going to make this team better."

The next text for the Fire will be playing six of seven matches on the road.