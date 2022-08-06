Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina signs with Chelsea

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Addison native Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina is officially a member of soccer's top league.

He signed with Chelsea after they agreed to a $15 million transfer fee with the Fire.

The young phenom goalkeeper will finish out the season in Chicago before heading over to the English Premier League.

"What I'm trying to grow is I'm trying to be an inspiration to all the kids, you know, from Chicago, from the suburbs – because I'm just a boy from Addison, going overseas and hopefully making a super-successful career there," Slonina said, "because I want to put the work in, that you can achieve really big things.

The Fire are in Charlotte trying to extend their unbeaten streak to five. Slonina has allowed just one goal over their last games.

Slonina attended U.S. national team training camps in December and January, but did not get into any matches. He has played for the U.S. at several youth national team levels.