Chicago Fire Department warns of danger of fireworks, backyard fireworks shows
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire safety leaders are encouraging people to skip the backyard July 4th fireworks and enjoy a professional fireworks show instead.
In addition to being illegal in Chicago, the city's Fire Department emphasizes that fireworks are dangerous.
Aileen Marquez's daughter was hurt in a backyard show. She wants people to know it can happen to their families too – even if they think everyone is being safe.
"The trauma that comes from this isn't just a hospital trip and a Band-Aid," Marquez said. "This is years. Years."
The Fire Department used a two-dimensional dummy wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and a baseball cap to show how quickly a sparkler can light clothes on fire – leading to devastating injuries.
Within a blink, the shirt was burned off the mannequin's body.
The consumer product safety commission says at least nine people died last year, and 11,500 people were hurt, from fireworks accidents.
