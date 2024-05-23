Chicago Fire Department honors trauma nurse for saving baby girl's life at Cubs game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department on Thursday honored a man who saved an infant girl's life while leaving a Cubs game last month.

Trauma nurse Justin Mis told CBS 2 he was walking home along Waveland Avenue from Wrigley Field when he came across a family with an infant having a medical emergency.

Mis performed CPR on the girl, who was only 3 or 4 months old at the time and was in cardiac arrest.

He kept performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

Mis said the baby has made a full recovery, and said he was in the right place at the right time.

Justin Mis Chicago Fire Department

He was honored by the CFD Thursday at the Engine 78 firehouse, at 1052 W. Waveland Ave. right across from Wrigley Field.