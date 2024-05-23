Watch CBS News
Chicago Fire Department honors trauma nurse for saving baby girl's life at Cubs game

By Greg Kelly, Ellie Coatar

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department on Thursday honored a man who saved an infant girl's life while leaving a Cubs game last month.

Trauma nurse Justin Mis told CBS 2 he was walking home along Waveland Avenue from Wrigley Field when he came across a family with an infant having a medical emergency.

Mis performed CPR on the girl, who was only 3 or 4 months old at the time and was in cardiac arrest.

He kept performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

Mis said the baby has made a full recovery, and said he was in the right place at the right time.

justin-mis-2.jpg
Justin Mis Chicago Fire Department

He was honored by the CFD Thursday at the Engine 78 firehouse, at 1052 W. Waveland Ave. right across from Wrigley Field.

justin-mis-1.jpg
Trauma nurse Justin Mis is honored by the Chicago Fire Department on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Chicago Fire Department

